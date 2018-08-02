App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 540: Centrum Research

Centrum Research recommended hold rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Centrum Research's research report on Axis Bank


We retain HOLD on Axis Bank with TP revised upwards to Rs540 (vs. Rs520 earlier). Q1’19 results were ahead of our estimates on revenue front; however with weak core operating profit growth and higher provisions, earnings declined 46% YoY. The trend in new NPA addition is stabilizing; accelerated pace of recovery will see overall NPAs reduce. Share of vulnerable pool has reduced to 2.5% of customer assets (vs 4.9% YoY). Growth has gathered pace; and is backed with strong capital position. Valuation at 2.1x FY20E ABV for an exit RoE of 14% offers limited near term upside. Prefer ICICI Bank in the private banking space.


Outlook


We have left our earnings FY19E/FY20E estimates unchanged. GNPA / NNPA estimates have been revised lower given improving trend on the recovery / up-gradation front. Retain HOLD with TP at Rs540 (valued at 2x FY20E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 06:44 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Centrum Research #Hold #Recommendations

