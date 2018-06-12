Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 535: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Axis Bank

Analysis of Axis Bank’s FY18 annual report provides incremental insights into sector-wise stress accretion (power sector GNPL stood at 4.3% and iron & steel at >60%). Dismal asset quality (multi-fold rise in slippages due to stress up-fronting while maintaining provision coverage) and lower treasury profits took the sheen off FY18 earnings momentum. Even retail earnings were subdued (PBT fell 44% YoY) on soft NII (impact of transfer pricing) and higher provisions. Subsidiaries however gained momentum with revenue/earnings up 31%/5%. Going ahead, returns profile is expected to be modest as: a) >2% of book in still unrecognised stress; b) resolutions are slower; and c) NIMs are at lower levels (settling at 3.4%). Maintain ‘HOLD’.

Even as retail continues to strengthen, earnings visibility remains weak. FY18 performance has rattled investors’ confidence. This, along with uncertainty at top management level, will cap valuation in near to medium term. We expect valuations to be capped at 2x FY20E P/BV for RoE of sub-15% (post capital) levels. Maintain ‘HOLD/SU’.

