Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 535: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 535 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Edelweiss' research report on Axis Bank


Analysis of Axis Bank’s FY18 annual report provides incremental insights into sector-wise stress accretion (power sector GNPL stood at 4.3% and iron & steel at >60%). Dismal asset quality (multi-fold rise in slippages due to stress up-fronting while maintaining provision coverage) and lower treasury profits took the sheen off FY18 earnings momentum. Even retail earnings were subdued (PBT fell 44% YoY) on soft NII (impact of transfer pricing) and higher provisions. Subsidiaries however gained momentum with revenue/earnings up 31%/5%. Going ahead, returns profile is expected to be modest as: a) >2% of book in still unrecognised stress; b) resolutions are slower; and c) NIMs are at lower levels (settling at 3.4%). Maintain ‘HOLD’.

Outlook
Even as retail continues to strengthen, earnings visibility remains weak. FY18 performance has rattled investors’ confidence. This, along with uncertainty at top management level, will cap valuation in near to medium term. We expect valuations to be capped at 2x FY20E P/BV for RoE of sub-15% (post capital) levels. Maintain ‘HOLD/SU’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:43 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

