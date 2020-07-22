App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold AXIS Bank; target of Rs 520: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on AXIS Bank with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on AXIS Bank


In Q4, Axis Bank did heavy lifting in terms of Covid-19-related contingent provisions and reported a loss, but it returned to profitability in Q1 with Rs11bn in PAT despite reserving interest on potentially stressed loans and accelerating specific PCR as a prudent measure. The bank has adopted a conservative stance in extending the moratorium in Phase 2 (June’20) with a low moratorium rate of 9.7% and initiate collections. The collection rate is 72% in the book under the Phase 1 moratorium (25-28% of loans) and the rest is either part of the Phase 2 book (9.7% of loans) or in the SMA 1 pool, which may lead to higher NPAs in Q2 instead of deferring it for a prolonged period. The bank now carries a high specific PCR at 75%, at par with HDFCB and ICICI, while contingent provisioning buffer is far higher at 1.2% of loans. Its CET 1 stands at 13.5%, and has approval in place to raise Rs150bn to shore up the capital buffer.



Outlook


We like Axis’ increasingly prudent stance in the wake of the ensuing asset quality storm, but it needs to keep the frequent management rejig in check. We retain Hold/OW stance in EAP, with a TP of Rs520 (valuing core bank at 1.4x FY22ABV + subs value of Rs21).



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations

