Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated April 29, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank
Axis Bank reported a steady operational performance. However, building up of floating provision led the bottomline to the red. GNPA declined ~10 bps QoQ to 4.9% while NNPA reduced ~50 bps QoQ to 1.6%. Higher provisioning at Rs 7730 crore led to ~900 bps QoQ increase in PCR to 69%. Significant provision was made of Rs 3000 crore, for Covid-19. Floating provision is now at Rs 5983 crore. As of April 25, 2020, 10-12% of total customers by number and 25-28% by loan value have opted for moratorium.
Outlook
Hence, we remain positive on the fundamentals. We value the bank at 1.6x FY22E ABV and arrive at a target price of Rs 500 (post adding Rs 35 for subsidiaries with 20% holding company discount). Maintain BUY.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
