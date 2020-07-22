App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 480: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank


Axis bank’s earnings of Rs11.1bn was inline (PLe:10.9bn) mainly driven by NII growth of 19.5% YoY and relatively lower provisioning. Important data point to note was trackable moratorium book was only 9% of loans v/s 25-28% in last quarter with basic difference that morat 2.0 was on selected basis v/s opt out in most business segments. Bank has collected for 80% of customer from morat 1.0 which is basically on June dues as Mar-May have been adjusted in respective tenures, while the rest 20% are being collected or will move according to dpd. Tail risks are high from Morat 2.0, few collections from morat 1.0 and those have been given adjustments in tenure due to moratorium, hence we keep our slippage for FY21/FY22 intact at 2.2% and ~210bps of core credit cost. ~1200bps of PCR improvement from last year gives us good comfort now.



Outlook


Retain HOLD with revised TP of Rs480 (from Rs475) based on 1.5x Mar-22 ABV.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

