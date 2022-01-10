MARKET NEWS

Hold Avenue Supermarts ; target of Rs 5260: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 5260 in its research report dated January 10, 2022.

January 10, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Avenue Supermarts


Avenue Supermarts (ASL) operates supermarket chain under ‘DMart’ brand with a core focus on value retailing. D-Mart, through its proven business model, has been able to maintain consistent profitability and remains an exceptional performer in its peer group. D-Mart has progressively enhanced its return ratios (RoIC: 20%+) despite being capital intensive (follows ownership model) • Robust store operating metrics (breakeven in 18-24 months of its operations and one of industry best revenue/sq ft: Rs 32000+).



Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price. We value ASL at Rs 5260 i.e. 6.2x FY24E EV/sales.



At 16:00 hrs Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 4,633.05, down Rs 97.80, or 2.07 percent.


It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,798.90 and an intraday low of Rs 4,620.00.


It was trading with volumes of 37,235 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 27,064 shares, an increase of 37.58 percent.


In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.54 percent or Rs 25.55 at Rs 4,730.85.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,899.90 and 52-week low Rs 2,610.80 on 18 October, 2021 and 29 January, 2021, respectively.


Currently, it is trading 21.47 percent below its 52-week high and 77.46 percent above its 52-week low.


Market capitalisation stands at Rs 300,117.25 crore.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Avenue Supermarts #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jan 10, 2022 04:51 pm

