English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 Days to go : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4000: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 4000 in its research report dated January 16, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 17, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Avenue Supermarts


    Avenue Supermarts (ASL) operates supermarket chain under the ‘D-Mart’ brand with core focus on value retailing. D-Mart, through its proven business model, has been able to maintain consistent profitability and remains an exceptional performer in its peer group. D-Mart has progressively enhanced its return ratios (RoIC: 20%+) despite being capital intensive (follows ownership model) • Robust store operating metrics (breakeven in 18-24 months of its operations and one of industry best revenue/sq ft: Rs 30000+).


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value ASL at Rs 4000 i.e. 4x FY25E EV/Sales.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Avenue Supermarts - 17 -01-2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Avenue Supermarts #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 17, 2023 05:47 pm