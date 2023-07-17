Hold Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 3700: ICICI Securities

hold

ICICI Securities research report on Avenue Supermarts

1QFY24 result was below consensus expectations, which was not a surprise. Revenue growth of 18% YoY (vs 12% retail area expansion) is un-exciting. Under recovery in general merchandise and apparel (still below pre-pandemic levels) continues to be a drag on gross margins (decline of 125 bps YoY). The stress in Apparel segment (~12% overall revenue share – per our estimate) is not a surprise for us (see report link 1, 2). Interestingly, the retail area of the newly added stores (3 stores added) has been conservatively reduced by ~19% of system average to 33,000 sq. ft. We believe, this is prudent given lower than expected business economics of the large size stores that were added over last 4-5 years. Now ~60% of DMART’s total retail area represent large size stores (45-50k sqft stores vs 30- 35k sq. ft. pre-COVID). Also to re-highlight the point on DMART turning conservative in the offline business: during FY23 it has added ~58% stores only in the top-3 states (vs 42% during FY18-22). That said, we reckon DMart is a platform business and the downside of this underperformance (in apparels) is limited while all other strengths of the company remain intact. HOLD.

Outlook

We cut our earnings estimates for FY24E / FY25E by 6.5%/8.4%; modelling revenue / EBITDA / PAT CAGR of 21% / 22% / 19% over FY23-25E. We maintain HOLD with a DCF-based revised target price of Rs3,700 (was Rs3,800 earlier).

