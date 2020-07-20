App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 2360: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 2360 in its research report dated July 13, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Avenue Supermarts


As anticipated, Q1FY21 was a challenging quarter for D-Mart with store closures (more than 50% in April) and restrictions on sale of GM & apparel impacting quarterly numbers. The management in its previous commentary had highlighted significant fall in revenue in April (down ~45% YoY) owing to stringent lockdown measures. Post relaxations in certain states, a gradual recovery was visible (implied de-growth of ~27% YoY in May-June). Revenue for the quarter de-grew 33% YoY (vs. estimate of 31% de-growth) to Rs 3883.2 crore. The company added two stores in the quarter taking total store count to 216. The average size of the store opened in the quarter (~1 lakh sq ft) was more than 2x higher than the historical average store sizes (~45000-50000 sq ft). An unfavourable product mix led gross margins to decline 220 bps YoY to 14.2%. Furthermore, higher opex led EBITDA margins to decline sharply by 740 bps YoY to 2.9% in Q1FY21. Higher other income and decline in finance cost (owing to recent capital infusion) aided PAT, to a certain extent. Ensuing PAT de-grew 87.6% YoY to Rs 40.1 crore. High store concentration in the worst hit Covid-19 states (Maharashtra, Gujarat comprise ~53% of total stores), may hamper store operations due to stringent measures by local authorities. Currently, stores are operating at 80% of pre-Covid levels with discretionary spends under pressure.



Outlook


We build in revenue and earnings CAGR of 21% and 29%, respectively, in FY20-22E, assuming a strong recovery from H2FY21E onwards. We reiterate our HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 2360 (45x FY22E EV/EBITDA).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

