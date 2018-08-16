App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1662: Geoji

Geojit recommended hold rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 1662 in its research report dated August 14, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Geojit's research report on Avenue Supermarts


Avenue Supermarts Ltd (D’Mart) owns & operates India’s most profitable supermarket, D’Mart. It provides products like Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG), general Merchandise and Apparel categories under 157 stores (5 million sq. ft). D’Mart continued to report a stupendous earnings growth of 43%YoY for Q1FY19 supported by strong revenue/EBITDA growth of 27%/39% YoY. Recent robust store additions supported growth, added 16 stores in last 2 quarters and is considering leased stores to accelerate growth further. Gross margins improved only 10bps as D’Mart sells at discount prices, however costs reduction resulted into EBITDA margin increase of 90bps. D’Mart has paid Rs899cr till Q1FY19 towards debt repayment out of total Rs1,080cr allocated from IPO proceeds which will reduce interest cost. We expect high growth to continue given accelerated store growth, debt reduction and tailwind from GST which support higher premium in the medium term.


Outlook


We arrive at a revised Target of Rs1,662 (Rs1,590 earlier) on a DCF basis but downgrade to Hold (Buy earlier) due to premium valuation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2018 04:14 pm

