Hold Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1550: Edelweiss

We attended Avenue Supermarts (D’mart) FY18 analyst meet. Key takeaways: 1) comparable SSSG for FY18 of ~16% (reported 14.2%), albeit lower than 21–22% clocked over the last three years, is an outcome of the rising proportion of mature stores; 2) management plans to open 50–60 stores over 2–3 years largely via owned-model; 3) existing margins are at peak levels and incremental savings will be passed on to consumers, partially to combat competition; and 4) D’mart Ready is the response to e-commerce as well a strategy to maximize revenue in geographies where stores sales have matured. We will be watchful of heightened competition, store additions and SSSG trend. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

Outlook

D’mart is a long-term play on the Indian retail story, and we estimate its revenue, EBITDA and PAT would increase at a CAGR of 25.6%, 32.3% and 33.2%, respectively, over FY18–20E. We retain the target multiple of 40x FY20E EV/EBITDA and peg our TP at INR1,550. However, in light of limited upside from current levels, we maintain ‘HOLD/SU’. At CMP, the stock is trading at 40.6x FY20E EV/EBITDA.

