you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1550: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated June 14, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Avenue Supermarts


We attended Avenue Supermarts (D’mart) FY18 analyst meet. Key takeaways: 1) comparable SSSG for FY18 of ~16% (reported 14.2%), albeit lower than 21–22% clocked over the last three years, is an outcome of the rising  proportion of mature stores; 2) management plans to open 50–60 stores over 2–3 years largely via owned-model; 3) existing margins are at peak levels and incremental savings will be passed on to consumers, partially to combat competition; and 4) D’mart Ready is the response to e-commerce as well a strategy to maximize revenue in geographies where stores sales have matured. We will be watchful of heightened competition, store additions and SSSG trend. Maintain ‘HOLD’.


Outlook


D’mart is a long-term play on the Indian retail story, and we estimate its revenue, EBITDA and PAT would increase at a CAGR of 25.6%, 32.3% and 33.2%, respectively, over FY18–20E. We retain the target multiple of 40x FY20E EV/EBITDA and peg our TP at INR1,550. However, in light of limited upside from current levels, we maintain ‘HOLD/SU’. At CMP, the stock is trading at 40.6x FY20E EV/EBITDA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 15, 2018 04:47 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

