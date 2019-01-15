Hold Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1479: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (D’Mart) owns & operates India’s most profitable supermarket, D’Mart. It provides products like Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG), general Merchandise and Apparel categories through 164 stores (5.3 mn sq. ft). D’Mart sustains strong revenue growth in Q3FY19 at ~33%YoY, but EBITDA margin declined by 200bps YoY (+30bps QoQ) due to price cuts. Gross margin declined by 170bps YoY to 14.7% as the company focused on top line growth at the cost of margins. Added 4 stores in Q3FY19 (9 in 9MFY19). Expect additions to be high in Q4 as in previous years, resulting in 22 new stores in FY19. Debt repayment out of total allocated amount of Rs1,080cr from IPO proceeds (repaid Rs999cr till Q3FY19) will reduce interest cost. EBITDA margin is likely to sustain at current levels Vs peak of 10.3% in Q3FY18. Historical high growth in earnings to slowdown in FY19 but new store additions and debt reduction will support growth further.

Outlook

We arrive at a revised Target of Rs 1,479 (Rs1,513 earlier) on a DCF basis implying 54x FY21E P/E. We downgrade to Hold from Accumulate.

