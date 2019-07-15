App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1338: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 1338 in its research report dated July 14, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts


D'Mart has sustained strong sales momentum led by Everyday low price model, strong value proposition and clusters based strategy. D'Mart has added 8 stores in 1Q20, however large part of store openings are a spillover of FY19. Though 1Q20 gross margins were higher, we believe it will normalize in the coming quarters. It continues to maintain its growth strategy of gradual acceleration in store openings (added 21 stores in FY17, 24 in FY18 and 21 in FY19) and strong throughput in stores. We believe benefits of higher store openings in 1Q boosted sales while 40bps margin expansion was led by operating leverage. We estimate 37.4% PAT CAGR over FY19-21.


Outlook


However, valuations at 49.8xFY21 EPS factor in the expected growth. Maintain Hold with a target price of Rs1338 although absolute returns might be back ended due to estimated fresh supply of ~Rs62bn in QIP and OFS by March2020.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close
Read More
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 03:03 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.