Hold Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 838: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

1QFY21 earnings were in-line with our estimate with sequential decline in revenue and PAT of 4% and 8% respectively. We believe incremental growth would be challenging for US business due to regulatory issue and slowdown in AuroMedics portfolio caused by lower footfalls in hospital. Auromedics (17% of US sales in FY20) declined by 33% in last 2 quarters and outlook remains bleak. Despite FY21E guidance of 45-50 new launches in US, ARBP may lag behind as resolution over multiple plants remains elusive. ARBP also faces the risk for its ARV segment as Global institutions could divert their fund away from HIV treatment. Assuming EPS growth of 18%/12%/9% for FY21/22/23E, ARBP has uphill task to achieve this and any negative surprise on earnings front in 2QFY21 can lead to lower our guidance for FY21-22E.

Outlook

With near-term risk of earnings downgrade and current valuation at peak levels, we downgrade to HOLD (earlier ACCUMULATE) but maintain our TP of Rs838 based on 13x PE of FY22E.

