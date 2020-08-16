172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-aurobindo-pharma-target-of-rs-838-prabhudas-lilladher-5709031.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 838: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 838 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


1QFY21 earnings were in-line with our estimate with sequential decline in revenue and PAT of 4% and 8% respectively. We believe incremental growth would be challenging for US business due to regulatory issue and slowdown in AuroMedics portfolio caused by lower footfalls in hospital. Auromedics (17% of US sales in FY20) declined by 33% in last 2 quarters and outlook remains bleak. Despite FY21E guidance of 45-50 new launches in US, ARBP may lag behind as resolution over multiple plants remains elusive. ARBP also faces the risk for its ARV segment as Global institutions could divert their fund away from HIV treatment. Assuming EPS growth of 18%/12%/9% for FY21/22/23E, ARBP has uphill task to achieve this and any negative surprise on earnings front in 2QFY21 can lead to lower our guidance for FY21-22E.



Outlook


With near-term risk of earnings downgrade and current valuation at peak levels, we downgrade to HOLD (earlier ACCUMULATE) but maintain our TP of Rs838 based on 13x PE of FY22E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:08 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.