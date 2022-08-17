English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 640: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 17, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


    Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Aurobindo) reported a weak performance for Q1FY2023, marred by soaring cost pressures, which resulted in steep gross margin contraction. Q1FY2023 results missed estimates. Management sees performance to be under stress at least for the near term due to overall elevated cost pressures and sustained higher freight cost in the US business. US business staged high single-digit growth, driven by pick up in volume across segments, thus providing growth visibility ahead.


    Outlook


    We retain our Hold recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 640.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Aurobindo Pharma - 160822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Aurobindo Pharma #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.