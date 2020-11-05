172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-au-small-finance-bank-target-of-rs-880-emkay-global-financial-6068891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 880: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on AU Small Finance Bank with a target price of Rs 880 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on AU Small Finance Bank


Despite moderate loan growth, AU SFB reported higher PAT of Rs3.2bn vs. estimate of Rs1.7bn on a one-off gain from the stake sale in Aavas Financiers (Rs1.25bn) and lower provisions as the bank chose higher profitability instead of shoring up its relatively moderate contingent provision buffer (~1% of AUM). CASA ratio improved sharply (up 600bps qoq) to 20%, driven by strong SA growth, which in turn was driven by the continued focus on retail customer acquisition, including NRI/Sr Citizens and reducing the dependence on bulk deposits. Customer activation rate in Sep was better at 78% vs. 80% at BAU levels. However, nearly 3% of the customers have still not paid any EMIs in Sept/Oct although the bank remains hopeful of recoveries in this pool and thus has not made any additional provision in Q2.


Outlook


We raise our earnings estimates by 13-20% over FY21-23E and thus revise TP to Rs880 (3.8x Dec FY22E core ABV). Maintain Hold given rich valuations. We believe that the stock’s performance hereon should largely track growth/asset-quality movement.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 12:14 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.