Hold AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 770: ICICI Securities

hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on AU Small Finance Bank

Strong loan growth at 8% QoQ was offset by ~40bps QoQ NIM contraction resulting in 9% QoQ decline in AU Small Finance Bank’s (AU) Q1FY24 PAT to INR 3.8bn. NIM settled at 5.7% in Q1FY24 vs 6.1% in Q4FY23 due to 30bps QoQ increase in cost of deposits to 6.6% and flattish QoQ asset yields at 13.4%. Management indicated, while bulk of deposits were already repriced at higher rates as of Jun’23, cost of funds is likely to increase by ~10bps and put pressure on NIM in Q2FY24. Asset quality deteriorated marginally, Q1 being a seasonally weak quarter for collections, with GNPL increasing by 10bps QoQ to 1.8% in Q1FY24. RoA remained steady at 1.7% and we believe likely pressure on NIM in Q2FY24 would restrict further RoA expansion in the near term.



Outlook

Also, considering the sharp run-up in the stock price over past 3 months (up ~20%), we downgrade AU to HOLD (earlier: Buy) with the target price unchanged at INR 770.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

AU Small Finance Bank - 24 -07 - 2023 - isc