Hold AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 730: Emkay Global Financial

hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

Despite sharp decline in margins by 40bps qoq/20bps yoy to 5.7% due to higher CoF, AU SFB reported largely in-line strong PAT growth at Rs3.9bn/44.5% YoY mainly due to healthy credit growth and contained opex/LLP. Deposit growth moderated to 27% YoY, while CASA ratio dipped sharply to 35%. The bank claims to have reduced deposit rates by 25bps across buckets and now plans to structurally shift its stance to focus on driving deposit/CASA growth, backed by franchisee/products instead of rates. We believe this could be a tall task amid rising competitive intensity, more so in the period of war for deposits. We expect the bank to deliver 1.8% RoA/15-17% RoE over FY24-26E, led by healthy growth, margins and steady moderation in C/I ratio.

Outlook

We retain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs730 (vs. Rs700 earlier), valuing the standalone bank at 3.2x its June 25E ABV. That said, we believe the bank’s delivery on the liability front will be closely watched for, amid changed stance.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

AU Small Finance Bank - 24 -07 - 2023 - emkay