Hold Atul Auto; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Atul Auto
Atul Auto (AAL) is a prominent 3-W manufacturer based out of Gujarat with a broad-based presence across segments and fuel types. It has a production capacity of 1.2 lakh units with FY22 sales volume at ~16,000 units. Fourth largest 3-W player with FY22 domestic market share at 5.5% (9.0% in cargo segment and 4.1% in passenger segment).
Outlook
Given slower than expected recovery in 3-W space, delay in electric 3-W launch at AAL and recent run up in stock price, we downgrade AAL from BUY to HOLD and await EV launch & volume ramp up before turning positive. Introducing FY25E and rolling over our valuations, we now value AAL at a revised target price of Rs 360 i.e. 24x P/E on FY24E-25E average PAT of core auto business and 2x P/BV to investment in subsidiaries.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.