Hold Atul Auto; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Atul Auto

Atul Auto (AAL) is a prominent 3-W manufacturer based out of Gujarat with a broad-based presence across segments and fuel types. It has a production capacity of 1.2 lakh units with FY22 sales volume at ~16,000 units. Fourth largest 3-W player with FY22 domestic market share at 5.5% (9.0% in cargo segment and 4.1% in passenger segment).

Outlook

Given slower than expected recovery in 3-W space, delay in electric 3-W launch at AAL and recent run up in stock price, we downgrade AAL from BUY to HOLD and await EV launch & volume ramp up before turning positive. Introducing FY25E and rolling over our valuations, we now value AAL at a revised target price of Rs 360 i.e. 24x P/E on FY24E-25E average PAT of core auto business and 2x P/BV to investment in subsidiaries.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Atul Auto - 21 -01-2023 - icici