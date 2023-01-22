English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Atul Auto; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Atul Auto with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated January 20, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 22, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Atul Auto


    Atul Auto (AAL) is a prominent 3-W manufacturer based out of Gujarat with a broad-based presence across segments and fuel types. It has a production capacity of 1.2 lakh units with FY22 sales volume at ~16,000 units. Fourth largest 3-W player with FY22 domestic market share at 5.5% (9.0% in cargo segment and 4.1% in passenger segment).


    Outlook


    Given slower than expected recovery in 3-W space, delay in electric 3-W launch at AAL and recent run up in stock price, we downgrade AAL from BUY to HOLD and await EV launch & volume ramp up before turning positive. Introducing FY25E and rolling over our valuations, we now value AAL at a revised target price of Rs 360 i.e. 24x P/E on FY24E-25E average PAT of core auto business and 2x P/BV to investment in subsidiaries.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Atul Auto - 21 -01-2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Atul Auto #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 22, 2023 07:30 pm