Hold Astral; target of Rs 2200: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Astral

In Q2, the company reported marginally lower than expected consolidated revenues although OPM disappointed on account of high inventory losses in plumbing business. Adhesives & paints business grew in double digits y-o-y. Sustained PVC price decline post Q2FY2023 along with some high cost inventory is expected to lead to inventory loss for Q3FY2023. However, expected bottoming out of PVC prices is expected to lead to strong demand for H2. The management to focus on scaling up tank business, opening 500 dealer display centres by FY2023 end, rolling out 108 SKUs in valve business and rolling out strategy for paints business for next year.

Outlook

We downgrade Astral Limited (Astral) to Hold with a revised price target of Rs. 2200 as we believe current valuation fairly incorporates its strong growth potential for its existing and new businesses.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Astral - 14 -11-2022 - khan