    Hold Astral; target of Rs 1955: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Astral with a target price of Rs 1955 in its research report dated August 12, 2023.

    August 17, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Astral

    Astral Ltd (ASTRA) maintained its volume growth guidance at 15-20% in pipe & fittings business and ~15%/20% vol./rev. growth guidance in paints & adhesive business, with consolidated EBITDA margin guidance of 17-18% alongside improvement in volume & correction in RM prices and breakeven in sanitaryware business in H2FY24. ASTRA reported strong expansion in gross margin (+610bps YoY) in Q1FY24, however, due to product mix (PVC higher contribution in Q1), inventory loss (Rs 150mn) and increase in front-loaded expenses for growth, resulted relatively lower expansion in EBITDA margin (+160bps YoY), which will reflect in number in coming quarters with product mix change & increase in revenue.


    Outlook

    ASTRA trades at rich valuation of 64x 1yr fwd earnings and in the recent past, post bonus issuance and our initiating coverage, stock has given 50%+ return. We still believe that ASTRA is a consistent quality performer and is a compounding story on back of strong industry tailwinds and robust guidance on volume & margins across segment for FY24-25. We estimate Sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 17.4%/25.7%/34.3% over FY23-25E and value the stock on DCF based TP of Rs1,955 which implies 63x FY25E EPS. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 08:04 am

