you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Astral Poly Technik; target of Rs 1295: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Astral Poly Technik with a target price of Rs 1295 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Astral Poly Technik


Astral’s Q1FY20 consolidated revenue came in at ~Rs 607 crore, growth of 27% YoY ahead of our estimate of ~Rs 566 crore. While the adhesive segment revenue growth remained subdued (at 2% YoY), the piping segment revenue grew 38% YoY led by volume growth of 41% YoY (excluding Rex piping segment volume, value growth at 28%, 26% YoY). Lower EBITDA margin at 15.3% (down ~100 bps YoY in line with our estimate) was largely hit by a change in product mix and higher fixed cost (employee cost up by 41% YoY). PAT increased 27% YoY at Rs 48 crore. The management guided for strong volume growth in the piping segment (I-direct estimate: volume CAGR of 22%) for FY19-21E led by higher plant utilisation of Rex business and sustained demand of plumbing pipes. With EBITDA margin in the range of 15-16%, we believe Astral will record strong PAT CAGR of ~31% in FY19-21E.


Outlook


We model revenue, earning CAGR of ~24%, ~31%, respectively, in FY19-21E led by volume growth, recovery in EBITDA margin. Though we believe in strong fundamentals of APTL coupled with intact demand outlook (led by government push on housing & infra sectors), current price discounts all near term positives. We maintain HOLD rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 7, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Astral Poly Technik #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

