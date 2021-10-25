MARKET NEWS

Hold Asian Paints; target of Rs 2800: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report date October 22, 2021.

Broker Research
October 25, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Asian Paints


APNT reported a big earnings miss (33% below estimates) due to a sharp fall in margins. Gross and operating margins fell ~10ppts due to the steep rise in input costs and slower price increases. Growth momentum was stronger as sales rose 33% (9% beat). In order to improve margins, management plans to expedite price increases and focus on formulation efficiencies. APNT expects margins to return to the normal range of 18-20% by Q4. We hence trim our margin forecasts from ~22% to 18.3%/19.8% for FY23/24. Growth momentum remained robust as APNT significantly outpaced most consumer peers in volume/sales growth. Bullish commentary, aggressive initiatives on portfolio and distribution expansion and revival in construction/industrial demand offer a strong outlook.



Outlook


With input inflation getting back to the peak, FY21 margins appear challenging. We raise sales estimates by 6%, factoring in the strong growth momentum, but reduce margin assumptions. As a result, we cut earnings estimates by 23%/13%/7% for FY22/23/24. Retain Hold with a revised TP of Rs2,800 (Rs2,960 earlier) based on 55x Dec'23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Asian Paints #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations
first published: Oct 25, 2021 04:49 pm

