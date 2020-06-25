Hold Asian Paints; target of Rs 1600: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Asian Paints

APNT says, (1) rural markets are likely to outperform urban, (2) low value products (putty, primer and low end paints) will continue to grow at a faster pace than premium paints, (3) high probability of down-trading in FY2021, (4) it has invested more in strengthening its relationships with the trade via additional credit period, schemes/discounts, free sanitization of shops and insurance for dealers and painters, (5) input deflation is likely to be passed on, (6) as consumers are spending more time at home, they will invest in beautification of their houses which is a long term positive trend for paint industry.

Outlook

While we continue to remain long term bulls on paint sector, we believe more comfort is required on valuations to turn more constructive. Retain HOLD.



