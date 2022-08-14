English
    Hold Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 80: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ashoka Buildcon with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


    Ashoka Buildcon (ABL) is primarily engaged in the construction of roads and bridges having an integrated portfolio of EPC, BOT and HAM projects. Besides roads construction, ABL also has an established presence across varied infra verticals such as power transmission, railways, city gas distribution. Diversified order book, decent execution capabilities, expected pick-up in execution, and focus on debt reduction and working capital are expected to outline ABL’s performance over the next few years.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock as a) lowering of revenue guidance, b) moderation in margins and c) bagging projects at lower margin at multiple geographies/sectors would remain key overhang, going forward. We value ABL at Rs 80/share.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ashoka Buildcon - 120822 - ic

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:12 am
