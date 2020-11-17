PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ashoka Buildcon with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


Ashoka Buildcon (ABL) witnessed a strong sequential recovery and delivered a better-than-expected set of numbers on the revenue and profitability front. Standalone revenue was up 6.7% YoY to Rs 877 crore as labour availability and execution have returned to pre-Covid levels. Reported EBITDA margin was flattish YoY to 14.9%, also aided by release of contingencies due to project completion. RPAT grew 44% YoY to Rs 104.7 crore on account of higher other income, lower tax and interest coupled with higher reported EBITDA.


Outlook


We conservatively build in construction revenue growth at 4.7% CAGR to Rs 4,316 crore in FY20-22E. We maintain HOLD rating on the stock with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 75.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 12:45 pm

