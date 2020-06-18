App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ashoka Buildcon with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated June 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


Ashoka Buildcon’s (ABL) revenues de-grew 4% YoY to Rs 1255 crore on account of Covid-19 impact. Reported EBITDA margin was up 440 bps YoY to 18.2%, mainly on account of provision write back of Rs 100 crore-largely led by Kharar project and power transmission verticals. RPAT grew 56.3% YoY to Rs 164.2 crore due to lower tax rate and higher reported EBITDA.



Outlook


Moreover, we expect ABL’s execution to be impacted by Covid-19 impact. We conservatively build in construction revenue growth at 4% CAGR to Rs 4,248 crore in FY20-22E. We reinstate our ratings (earlier suspended). We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 60/share.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

