Hold Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon’s (ABL) revenues de-grew 4% YoY to Rs 1255 crore on account of Covid-19 impact. Reported EBITDA margin was up 440 bps YoY to 18.2%, mainly on account of provision write back of Rs 100 crore-largely led by Kharar project and power transmission verticals. RPAT grew 56.3% YoY to Rs 164.2 crore due to lower tax rate and higher reported EBITDA.

Outlook

Moreover, we expect ABL’s execution to be impacted by Covid-19 impact. We conservatively build in construction revenue growth at 4% CAGR to Rs 4,248 crore in FY20-22E. We reinstate our ratings (earlier suspended). We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 60/share.







