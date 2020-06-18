Hold Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ashoka Buildcon with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated June 17, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon
Ashoka Buildcon’s (ABL) revenues de-grew 4% YoY to Rs 1255 crore on account of Covid-19 impact. Reported EBITDA margin was up 440 bps YoY to 18.2%, mainly on account of provision write back of Rs 100 crore-largely led by Kharar project and power transmission verticals. RPAT grew 56.3% YoY to Rs 164.2 crore due to lower tax rate and higher reported EBITDA.
Outlook
Moreover, we expect ABL’s execution to be impacted by Covid-19 impact. We conservatively build in construction revenue growth at 4% CAGR to Rs 4,248 crore in FY20-22E. We reinstate our ratings (earlier suspended). We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 60/share.
