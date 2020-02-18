Hold Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ashoka Buildcon with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated February 13, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon
Ashoka Buildcon’s (ABL) revenues de-grew 7.7% YoY to Rs 983.6 crore on account of the impact of prolonged monsoons in certain regions. EBITDA margins contracted 132 bps YoY to 12.6%. RPAT grew 37.6% YoY to Rs 85.5 crore (our estimate: Rs 97.0 crore) on account of a lower tax rate (24.2% in Q3FY20 vs. 31.2% in Q3FY19) and higher other income at Rs 36.9 crore in Q3FY20 vs. Rs 25.4 crore in Q3FY19.
Outlook
We maintain our SoTP-based target price of Rs 120/share but assign a HOLD rating post the ~12% run up in the stock price since our last update.
