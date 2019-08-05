Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 75: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland
AL's performance disappointed with low EBITDA margins at 9.4% (PLe: 10.1%). We consider a deteriorating outlook for CV industry due to a) uncertainty around pre-buy ahead of BS6, b) lower freight availability and c) delay in purchases led by confusion around GST reduction. Contrary to general expectations, the draft scrappage policy (if implemented) would not attract buyers as incentives remain meagre. The benefit of softening commodity prices and accelerated cost control initiatives will be partially negated by prevailing heavy discounts in the industry. We believe, these challenges are largely priced-in. On downcycle earnings (revenues/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of -2/-15/-16% in FY19-21), we value AL at 8x EV/EBITDA (20% discount to 5 year LPA ).
Outlook
We assign Rs13 to NBFC post 20% hold-co to arrive at target price of Rs75 (Mar-21) and downgrade the stock to Hold.
