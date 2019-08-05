App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 75: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland


AL's performance disappointed with low EBITDA margins at 9.4% (PLe: 10.1%). We consider a deteriorating outlook for CV industry due to a) uncertainty around pre-buy ahead of BS6, b) lower freight availability and c) delay in purchases led by confusion around GST reduction. Contrary to general expectations, the draft scrappage policy (if implemented) would not attract buyers as incentives remain meagre. The benefit of softening commodity prices and accelerated cost control initiatives will be partially negated by prevailing heavy discounts in the industry. We believe, these challenges are largely priced-in. On downcycle earnings (revenues/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of -2/-15/-16% in FY19-21), we value AL at 8x EV/EBITDA (20% discount to 5 year LPA ).


Outlook


We assign Rs13 to NBFC post 20% hold-co to arrive at target price of Rs75 (Mar-21) and downgrade the stock to Hold.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

