Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 75: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland

AL's performance disappointed with low EBITDA margins at 9.4% (PLe: 10.1%). We consider a deteriorating outlook for CV industry due to a) uncertainty around pre-buy ahead of BS6, b) lower freight availability and c) delay in purchases led by confusion around GST reduction. Contrary to general expectations, the draft scrappage policy (if implemented) would not attract buyers as incentives remain meagre. The benefit of softening commodity prices and accelerated cost control initiatives will be partially negated by prevailing heavy discounts in the industry. We believe, these challenges are largely priced-in. On downcycle earnings (revenues/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of -2/-15/-16% in FY19-21), we value AL at 8x EV/EBITDA (20% discount to 5 year LPA ).

Outlook

We assign Rs13 to NBFC post 20% hold-co to arrive at target price of Rs75 (Mar-21) and downgrade the stock to Hold.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.