Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated August August 01, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland reported a healthy Q1FY20 performance. Revenues came in at Rs 5,684 crore (down 9.1% YoY). Total CV sales volume in Q1FY20 were at 39,608 units (down 6.0% YoY) with LCV: MHCV mix at 32:68 vs. 26:74 QoQ. ASP for the quarter was at Rs 14.35 lakh/unit. EBITDA margins came in at 9.4% (down 170 bps QoQ), aided by lower material costs QoQ, with gross margins expanding 280 bps sequentially. Lack of operating leverage, however, resulted in a spike in overhead costs (staff and other expenses). Subsequently, reported PAT came in at Rs 230 crore (down 37.8% YoY).
Outlook
We value the stock at Rs 70 on SOTP basis, valuing the core CV business at 5.5x EV/EBITDA on FY21E numbers and assign 1x P/B on its long term investments. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.
