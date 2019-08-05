App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated August August 01, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland reported a healthy Q1FY20 performance. Revenues came in at Rs 5,684 crore (down 9.1% YoY). Total CV sales volume in Q1FY20 were at 39,608 units (down 6.0% YoY) with LCV: MHCV mix at 32:68 vs. 26:74 QoQ. ASP for the quarter was at Rs 14.35 lakh/unit. EBITDA margins came in at 9.4% (down 170 bps QoQ), aided by lower material costs QoQ, with gross margins expanding 280 bps sequentially. Lack of operating leverage, however, resulted in a spike in overhead costs (staff and other expenses). Subsequently, reported PAT came in at Rs 230 crore (down 37.8% YoY).


Outlook


We value the stock at Rs 70 on SOTP basis, valuing the core CV business at 5.5x EV/EBITDA on FY21E numbers and assign 1x P/B on its long term investments. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

