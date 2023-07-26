Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 185: ICICI Securities

hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland’s (AL) Q1FY24 EBITDA margin at 10% (up 560bps YoY) was ~100bps ahead of consensus estimate, despite it being a seasonally weak quarter. Margin expansion was led primarily by gross margin improvement through favourable mix (higher mix of spares and gensets), controlled discounting and cost-saving initiatives. AL expects further margin improvement in the coming quarters led by falling commodity prices, better operating leverage and pricing discipline. Capex in Q1FY24 was ~INR 950mn, and the targeted investment for Switch Mobility remains at INR 12bn for FY24. AL’s M&HCV market share during Q1FY24 was at ~32%, up 100bps YoY, and the company expects to increase it further by enhancing its share in the northern and eastern states, where it is currently sub-30%.

Outlook

We estimate AL’s M&HCV volume CAGR at ~5% in FY23-FY25E, with its market share at ~33% (AL expects M&HCV industry growth of 6-8% in FY24). Post ~30% rally in last 3 months and no change in estimates, we downgrade AL to HOLD (from Add) with a revised DCF-based target price of INR 185 (earlier: INR 176), implying 11x FY25E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Ashok Leyland - 25 -07 - 2023 - isc