    Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 185: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 26, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on Ashok Leyland

    Ashok Leyland’s (AL) Q1FY24 EBITDA margin at 10% (up 560bps YoY) was ~100bps ahead of consensus estimate, despite it being a seasonally weak quarter. Margin expansion was led primarily by gross margin improvement through favourable mix (higher mix of spares and gensets), controlled discounting and cost-saving initiatives. AL expects further margin improvement in the coming quarters led by falling commodity prices, better operating leverage and pricing discipline. Capex in Q1FY24 was ~INR 950mn, and the targeted investment for Switch Mobility remains at INR 12bn for FY24. AL’s M&HCV market share during Q1FY24 was at ~32%, up 100bps YoY, and the company expects to increase it further by enhancing its share in the northern and eastern states, where it is currently sub-30%.

    Outlook

    We estimate AL’s M&HCV volume CAGR at ~5% in FY23-FY25E, with its market share at ~33% (AL expects M&HCV industry growth of 6-8% in FY24). Post ~30% rally in last 3 months and no change in estimates, we downgrade AL to HOLD (from Add) with a revised DCF-based target price of INR 185 (earlier: INR 176), implying 11x FY25E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 11:58 am

