Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 152: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities' report on Ashok Leyland

The Company expects the CV industry to grow by 10% in FY 2018. Given the current macro-economic scenario in the country, the Company expects to replicate industry growth. We expect 13% volume CAGR over FY17 – 19E, led by widening product portfolio, growing acceptance of the iEGR technology and recovery in economic activity.

Outlook

We estimate EBITDA margins to remain at 11% in FY17 – 19E and net profit to grow at a CAGR of 37% to INR 2,567 crores in FY19E led by better realizations, operating leverage benefit and reduction in interest costs. We have a HOLD rating with target price of INR 152.9 based on SOTP (12x EV/EBITDA FY19E + 2.5x book value of HLFL).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.