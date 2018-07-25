App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 125: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Ashok Leyland


In 1QFY19, Ashok Leyland (AL) reported an operationally in-line performance with net sales of INR 62.5bn (+48% YoY,-29%QoQ) and EBITDA margin of 10.4% (+320bps YoY,-140bps QoQ). Gross margin surprised positively owing to strong growth in after-market and exports segment. Uncertainty and extent of impact on volume growth from the recent notification on ‘maximum safe axle weight’ (easing and formalising of higher carriage of weight per axle) was the major point of discussion during the post results earnings call. The management opined that the lead time required to comply with the new norms, in terms of finalising specifications, vehicle modification and homologation, will impact volume growth in the current quarter (8 weeks). And subsequent to that, enforcement of overloading restrictions will determine demand in 2HFY19 and thereafter.


Outlook
While replacement demand and BS6 pre-buy phenomenon remains intact for FY20, short term headwinds on demand and competition persist. We maintain HOLD with a revised TP of INR 125.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 25, 2018 05:49 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations

