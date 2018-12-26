Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 117: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ashok Leyland

Revised axle load norms impacting MHCV volumes, industry mix deteriorating; ALL to be adversely impacted. MHCV volumes are expected to decline by 9% in H2FY2019. Revenue is expected to drop by 12% given the adverse mix. We have cut FY2019 and FY2020 estimates by 16% and 21%.

Outlook

We downgrade our recommendation on the stock to Hold from Buy earlier with a revised price target of Rs. 117.

