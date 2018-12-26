Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 117: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 117 in its research report dated December 24, 2018.
Sharekhan's research report on Ashok Leyland
Revised axle load norms impacting MHCV volumes, industry mix deteriorating; ALL to be adversely impacted. MHCV volumes are expected to decline by 9% in H2FY2019. Revenue is expected to drop by 12% given the adverse mix. We have cut FY2019 and FY2020 estimates by 16% and 21%.
Outlook
We downgrade our recommendation on the stock to Hold from Buy earlier with a revised price target of Rs. 117.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.