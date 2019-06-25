App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated May 27, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland (ALL) reported a steady Q4FY19 performance. Revenues came in at Rs 8,846 crore (up 0.8% YoY), with total CV sales volume at 59,521 units (up 1.3% YoY; M&HCV down 0.9% YoY & LCV up 8.3 % YoY). ASP was at Rs 14.86 lakh/unit. Reported EBITDA was at Rs 985 crore, down 4.6% YoY with margins at 11.1%. Consequently, PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 653 crore. ALL declared a final dividend of Rs 3.1/share for FY19.


Outlook


ALL will be a key beneficiary of infrastructure spend by the central government (roads, metro, airports, etc) and deserves to be in one’s portfolio given net debt free B/S and healthy return ratios profile (RoCE >25%). For ALL, we factor in 6% volume CAGR, with consequent net sales CAGR at 11% in FY19-21E. PAT CAGR, however, is expected to be flat primarily tracking lower effective tax rate in FY19P (20.6%). We value the stock at Rs 100 using SOTP valuation methodology valuing core CV business at 7.0x EV/EBITDA on FY21E numbers. We have a HOLD rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

