App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Apollo Tyres target of Rs 185: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Apollo Tyres with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated November 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres


Apollo Tyres Ltd (ATL) Q2 FY20 results missed our estimates due to lower than anticipated topline and higher interest and depreciation expenses. Demand pressures are likely to sustain in near term given the demand weakness in domestic CV OEM’s European operations also under stress. Muted topline growth in intensive capex cycle would continue to put pressure in return ratios. ROCE to remain in 7-8% range thereby preventing re-rating.


Outlook


Valuations at 12.3x FY21 earnings are at higher end of historical average multiples. Retain Hold with revised PT of Rs 185.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
Read More
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Apollo Tyres #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.