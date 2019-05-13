Hold Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres (ATL) posted a weak set of numbers for Q4FY19. Consolidated revenues came in at Rs 4,274 crore, up 6.0% YoY (Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa i.e. APMEA up 7.9% YoY, Europe flat YoY). Consolidated EBITDA declined 17.6% YoY to Rs 425 crore with EBITDA margins at 9.9% (down 284 bps YoY; down 124 bps QoQ) due to lack of operating leverage benefit. Europe division posted Rs 46.5 crore loss at EBIT level. Consequent consolidated PAT declined 66.4% YoY to Rs 84.0 crore. ATL provided Rs 100 crore for the remaining portion of unsecured IL&FS Financial Services inter corporate deposits and declared a final dividend of Rs 3.25/share for FY19.

Outlook

At the current margin trajectory, RoE & RoCE profile is also muted at ~8% and offers little comfort. With buoyant replacement demand- the only solace, we downgrade the stock to HOLD. We value ATL at Rs 180 i.e. 10.0x FY21E EPS of Rs 17.9/share.

