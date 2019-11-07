App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Apollo Tyres with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated November 06, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres


Apollo Tyres (ATL) reported mixed results in Q2FY20. Consolidated revenues dipped 6.4% YoY to Rs 3,986 crore (APMEA down 10.3%, Europe up 3.5%) Consolidated EBITDA margins came in at 10.8% (down 13 bps QoQ), with 30 bps gross margin expansion driving the performance. APMEA EBIT margins dropped 120 bps QoQ to 6.3% while that of Europe declined 220 bps to -3.2%. Consequent consolidated PAT was at Rs 83 crore (down 43.1% YoY), impacted by lower other income and increase in depreciation costs. ATL said it would be issuing Rs 500 crore worth of non-convertible debentures on a preferential allotment basis.


Outlook


We expect sales, PAT to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%, 0.6%, respectively, in FY19-21E. We maintain our HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 180 i.e. 6.5x EV/EBITDA on FY21E estimates.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 7, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Apollo Tyres #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

