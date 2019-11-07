Hold Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres (ATL) reported mixed results in Q2FY20. Consolidated revenues dipped 6.4% YoY to Rs 3,986 crore (APMEA down 10.3%, Europe up 3.5%) Consolidated EBITDA margins came in at 10.8% (down 13 bps QoQ), with 30 bps gross margin expansion driving the performance. APMEA EBIT margins dropped 120 bps QoQ to 6.3% while that of Europe declined 220 bps to -3.2%. Consequent consolidated PAT was at Rs 83 crore (down 43.1% YoY), impacted by lower other income and increase in depreciation costs. ATL said it would be issuing Rs 500 crore worth of non-convertible debentures on a preferential allotment basis.

Outlook

We expect sales, PAT to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%, 0.6%, respectively, in FY19-21E. We maintain our HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 180 i.e. 6.5x EV/EBITDA on FY21E estimates.

