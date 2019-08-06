Hold Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 145: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres (ATL) reported a steady performance in Q1FY20 with replacement volume growth of ~12% in domestic operations helping it overcome the muted prospects on the OEM front. Consolidated revenues came in at Rs 4,331 crore (up 1.0% YoY). Revenues from APMEA increased 0.9% YoY to Rs 3,142.0 crore while revenue from Europe was up 2.4% YoY at Rs 1,238.8 crore. Consolidated EBITDA declined 10.1% YoY to Rs 475 crore (EBITDA margins at 11.0%, up 103 bps QoQ). While ATL’s gross margins expanded 152 bps sequentially, gains were limited due to higher employee cost as well as higher other expenses. Consequent, consolidated PAT declined 43.9% YoY to Rs 141.6 crore.

Outlook

At the current margin trajectory, RoCE profile is also muted at ~8% and offers little comfort. With buoyant replacement demand- the only solace, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 145 i.e. 9X P/E on FY21E EPS of Rs 16.2/share.

