you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 05:28 PM IST

Hold Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 145: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Apollo Tyres with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres


Apollo Tyres (ATL) reported a steady performance in Q1FY20 with replacement volume growth of ~12% in domestic operations helping it overcome the muted prospects on the OEM front. Consolidated revenues came in at Rs 4,331 crore (up 1.0% YoY). Revenues from APMEA increased 0.9% YoY to Rs 3,142.0 crore while revenue from Europe was up 2.4% YoY at Rs 1,238.8 crore. Consolidated EBITDA declined 10.1% YoY to Rs 475 crore (EBITDA margins at 11.0%, up 103 bps QoQ). While ATL’s gross margins expanded 152 bps sequentially, gains were limited due to higher employee cost as well as higher other expenses. Consequent, consolidated PAT declined 43.9% YoY to Rs 141.6 crore.


Outlook


At the current margin trajectory, RoCE profile is also muted at ~8% and offers little comfort. With buoyant replacement demand- the only solace, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 145 i.e. 9X P/E on FY21E EPS of Rs 16.2/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 6, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #Apollo Tyres #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

