Hold Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 145: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Apollo Tyres with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres
Apollo Tyres (ATL) reported a steady performance in Q1FY20 with replacement volume growth of ~12% in domestic operations helping it overcome the muted prospects on the OEM front. Consolidated revenues came in at Rs 4,331 crore (up 1.0% YoY). Revenues from APMEA increased 0.9% YoY to Rs 3,142.0 crore while revenue from Europe was up 2.4% YoY at Rs 1,238.8 crore. Consolidated EBITDA declined 10.1% YoY to Rs 475 crore (EBITDA margins at 11.0%, up 103 bps QoQ). While ATL’s gross margins expanded 152 bps sequentially, gains were limited due to higher employee cost as well as higher other expenses. Consequent, consolidated PAT declined 43.9% YoY to Rs 141.6 crore.
Outlook
At the current margin trajectory, RoCE profile is also muted at ~8% and offers little comfort. With buoyant replacement demand- the only solace, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 145 i.e. 9X P/E on FY21E EPS of Rs 16.2/share.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.