Hold Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 2310: ICICI Direct

Q2FY21 revenues grew 27.1% QoQ to Rs 2761 crore due to a 57.3% QoQ increase in hospital revenues to Rs 1243 crore (albeit down 16.4% YoY). Pharmacy segment grew 5.7% QoQ (up 15.3% YoY) to Rs 1352 crore. EBITDA margins improved to 10.9% vs. 1.6% in Q1FY21 due to better operating leverage. Subsequently, EBITDA came in at Rs 300 crore. Adjusting for gain of ~Rs 35.4 crore related to pharmacy divestiture, profit for the quarter was at Rs 28 crore vs. a net loss of Rs 208 crore in Q1.

Outlook

We have a target price of Rs 2310. Given the rich valuations we downgrade the stock to HOLD. Besides, we also need to consider the possible dilution impact due to proposed QIP and deployment of funds.

