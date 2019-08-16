App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 1500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Hospitals


Q1FY20 revenues grew 16.7% YoY to Rs 2229.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2234.8 crore) on the back of 18.5% YoY growth in pharmacy business to Rs 1056.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1068.2 crore) and 15.1% YoY growth in hospital business to Rs 1172.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1166.9 crore). EBITDA margins improved 275 bps YoY to 14.6% also higher than I-direct estimate of 12.4% mainly due to positive impact of Ind-AS 116. EBITDA grew 43.7% YoY at Rs 325.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 277.4 crore). Net profit grew 31.8% to Rs 79.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 85.5 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to negative impact of Ind-AS 116.


Outlook


We value the stock on an SOTP basis by valuing the healthcare business (existing hospitals & JV) at 13x FY21E EV/EBITDA, healthcare business (new hospitals and JVs) and pharmacy business at 1.5x FY20E EV/sales. We ascribe a target price of Rs 1500.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 16, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #Apollo Hospitals #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

