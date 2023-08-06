Hold Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 480: Emkay Global Financial

Hold

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Ambuja Cements

In Q1FY24, Ambuja Ceaments’ (Ambuja) standalone EBITDA rose by 23% YoY and ~13% QoQ to Rs9.5bn, with EBITDA/ton at Rs1,040, in line with our estimates. Management has reiterated its key focus areas: i) Doubling of capacity from ~68mt to 140mt by FY28; ii) The group has set forth a target to set up 40mt clinker capacity (~10 lines) with 35 new grinding units to achieve capacity target by FY28; iii) The company is aiming EBITDA/ton of Rs1,450- 1,500 by FY28 by optimizing manufacturing, logistics cost and through group synergies.



Outlook

Factoring in lower opex/ton, we have increased our FY24E-25E EBITDA estimates by 4-5% and target EV/E multiple by one notch to 16x. Additionally, factoring in the increase in ACC’s TP, we have raised our Jun-24 TP to Rs480/share post the quarterly roll-over.

Ambuja Cements - 03 -08 - 2023 - emkay