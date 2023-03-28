English
    Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 425: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Ambuja Cement with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated March 27, 2023.

    March 28, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Ambuja Cement

    The Adani Group filed an investor presentation with the stock exchanges, unveiling its roadmap for capacity expansion and cost efficiencies. Management: i) re-iterated its guidance of doubling capacity to 140mt by FY28 (16% CAGR), at a capex of Rs460bn (USD77/ton) to be funded via internal accruals; ii) stated its target of achieving consolidated EBITDA of Rs175bn, with EBITDA/ton of Rs1,470 by FY28; iii) aims for Rs300-400/ton EBITDA improvement in FY24, through operational efficiencies. The Group has also outlined a few projects totaling 24mt cement capacity expansion (vs 11mt announced earlier), aimed to be commissioned in the next 2-3 years. We are awaiting clarity on clinker capacity expansion, equipment ordering, and conversion of warrants.

    We have a HOLD rating on Ambuja Cements, with target price of Rs425/share, based on 15x FY25E EV/E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 28, 2023 04:13 pm