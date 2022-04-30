English
    Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 400: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Ambuja Cement with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ambuja Cement


    Ambuja Cement (ACEM) started the new calendar year with better than expected earnings. EBITDA fell 19% YoY to Rs7.9bn, above our/consensus estimates (CE) by 10%/16%. Higher clinker sales volume and lower other expenses drove the beat. While, we maintain our estimates as elevated other expenses in H2, a usual trend, would keep margins under check. ACEM delivered material turnaround in earnings over last couple of years. The major contributors to this turnaround were multifold increase in volumes under MSA, optimisation of fixed costs and reduction in specific energy consumption. On the incremental basis, we don’t see meaningful scope for further cost reduction. Theme of capacity expansion would get delayed due to likely exit of parent.


    Outlook


    As the valuations have surged to rich territory with EV/EBITDA of 14x and EV/t of USD170/t, we downgrade rating on stock to Hold with TP of Rs400 with EV/EBITDA of 14.5x CY23e.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 30, 2022 11:15 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.