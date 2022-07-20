English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 385: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Ambuja Cement with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated July 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 20, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ambuja Cement


    Ambuja Cement (ACEM) reported weaker than expected earnings for Q2CY22. EBITDA fell 29% YoY/13% QoQ to Rs6.8bn, below our estimates (CE) by 22%. Weaker than expected realisations and higher energy and freight costs led the miss. We cut our EBITDA estimates by 8.0%/5.5% for CY22e/CY23e as we factor in lower increase in realisations and higher energy cost. ACEM delivered material turnaround in earnings over last couple of years. The major contributors to this turnaround were multifold increase in volumes under MSA, optimisation of fixed costs and reduction in specific energy consumption. On the incremental basis, we don’t see meaningful scope for further cost reduction except savings in power cost due to increase in share of waste heat recovery plant.



    Outlook


    As valuations remain unattractive with EV/EBITDA of 13.5x CY23e, better opportunities available in the space and strong outperformance of stock relative to its peers, we maintain Hold rating with revised TP of Rs385 (earlier Rs404) with EV/EBITDA of 14.0x CY23e.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ambuja Cement - 200722 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Ambuja Cement #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 11:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.