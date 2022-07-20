Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 385: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cement (ACEM) reported weaker than expected earnings for Q2CY22. EBITDA fell 29% YoY/13% QoQ to Rs6.8bn, below our estimates (CE) by 22%. Weaker than expected realisations and higher energy and freight costs led the miss. We cut our EBITDA estimates by 8.0%/5.5% for CY22e/CY23e as we factor in lower increase in realisations and higher energy cost. ACEM delivered material turnaround in earnings over last couple of years. The major contributors to this turnaround were multifold increase in volumes under MSA, optimisation of fixed costs and reduction in specific energy consumption. On the incremental basis, we don’t see meaningful scope for further cost reduction except savings in power cost due to increase in share of waste heat recovery plant.

Outlook

As valuations remain unattractive with EV/EBITDA of 13.5x CY23e, better opportunities available in the space and strong outperformance of stock relative to its peers, we maintain Hold rating with revised TP of Rs385 (earlier Rs404) with EV/EBITDA of 14.0x CY23e.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Ambuja Cement - 200722 - prabhu