you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 19, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 280: Edelweiss

Edelweiss has recommended Hold rating on Ambuja Cement with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated February 27, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Ambuja Cement


Ambuja Cement (ACEM) has put on hold its plan to merge with 50.1% subsidiary ACC. Meanwhile, an arrangement to trade materials and services with ACC to maximise synergies has been approved. The latest communiqué does not quantify the value or timeline of such synergies versus an initial claim of USD120-150mn p.a. (ACC and ACEM combined over two years; mentioned as one of the rationales for restructuring undertaken in July 2013 and implemented in August 2016).


Outlook


We now value ACEM’s stake in ACC at 30% holdco discount and maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with revised TP of INR280. With a positive view on the cement sector, we continue to value ACC and ACEM at 14x CY19E EV/EBITDA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Ambuja Cement #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

