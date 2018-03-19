Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 280: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cement (ACEM) has put on hold its plan to merge with 50.1% subsidiary ACC. Meanwhile, an arrangement to trade materials and services with ACC to maximise synergies has been approved. The latest communiqué does not quantify the value or timeline of such synergies versus an initial claim of USD120-150mn p.a. (ACC and ACEM combined over two years; mentioned as one of the rationales for restructuring undertaken in July 2013 and implemented in August 2016).

Outlook

We now value ACEM’s stake in ACC at 30% holdco discount and maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with revised TP of INR280. With a positive view on the cement sector, we continue to value ACC and ACEM at 14x CY19E EV/EBITDA.

