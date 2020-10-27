Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 265: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cement recorded a healthy operating performance with EBITDA margin expansion of 710 bps YoY to 23.9%. Revenues for the quarter grew 8.6% YoY to Rs 2852 crore. This was led by volume growth of 8.4% YoY to 5.67 MT while margin expansion was mainly driven by lower cost of production that was down 8.4% YoY to Rs 3,831/t. Accordingly, EBITDA/t increased 42.7% YoY (down 15.5% QoQ) to Rs 1,200/t (I-direct estimate of Rs 1,166/t). Healthy EBITDA margin expansion led the company to report EBITDA of Rs 680 crore, up 54.7% YoY (above I-direct estimate of Rs 636 crore). As a result, PAT grew 87.8% YoY to Rs 441 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: 355 crore). The greenfield project at Marwar Mundwa, Rajasthan (1.8 MT) is expected to commission by Q2CY21E that will take its total capacity to 31.5 MT. This would further improve its market position in the north and west regions. The board has declared a dividend of Rs 17/share. This would lead to cash outflow of Rs 3,375 crore. With no major capex in the pipeline, the dividend payout would aid in improving return ratios, going forward.

Outlook

Although company has managed to improve its operational efficiency, the rise in the cost of key inputs would keep margins under check, going forward. Also, Ambuja would stay a laggard in terms of gaining market share in the long run. We maintain HOLD rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 265 (implying a consolidated EV/t of $135, 11x CY22E EV/EBITDA).

