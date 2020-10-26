172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-ambuja-cement-target-of-rs-262-arihant-capital-6015331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 262: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Ambuja Cement with a target price of Rs 262 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital 's research report on Ambuja Cement


Ambuja Cement has reported good set of numbers during Q3CY20 with strong volume growth and margin beat. Company has posted a volume growth of 8% YoY//35% QoQ in 3QCY20, owing to pent-up demand and strong recovery in rural market. Revenue for the quarter grew by 9% YoY/31% QoQ, driven by strong volume growth and better pricing. EBITDA during the quarter grew by 55% YoY/14% QoQ to Rs 680 cr, largely due to tight control over fixed cost. EBITDA margin improved sharply to 23.9% during the quarter from 16.8% in Q3CY19. Profit for the quarter grew by 88% YoY to Rs 441 cr.


Outlook


Company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 17/share, resulting into outflow of Rs 3379 cr, implying a dividend yield of 6.7%. We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 262.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 03:44 pm

tags #Ambuja Cement #Arihant Capital #Hold #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.