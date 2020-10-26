Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 262: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cement has reported good set of numbers during Q3CY20 with strong volume growth and margin beat. Company has posted a volume growth of 8% YoY//35% QoQ in 3QCY20, owing to pent-up demand and strong recovery in rural market. Revenue for the quarter grew by 9% YoY/31% QoQ, driven by strong volume growth and better pricing. EBITDA during the quarter grew by 55% YoY/14% QoQ to Rs 680 cr, largely due to tight control over fixed cost. EBITDA margin improved sharply to 23.9% during the quarter from 16.8% in Q3CY19. Profit for the quarter grew by 88% YoY to Rs 441 cr.

Outlook

Company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 17/share, resulting into outflow of Rs 3379 cr, implying a dividend yield of 6.7%. We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 262.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.