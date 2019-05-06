App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 06, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 245: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ambuja Cement with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated May 02, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Ambuja Cement


On a broad gauge, reported numbers of Ambuja Cement for Q1CY19, were disappointing on all major fronts except volumes and production efficiency. Volume growth remained in line with I-direct estimates at 6.37 MT but realisations disappointed, remaining flat YoY at ~Rs 4,600/t vs. our estimate of Rs 4,717/t. Revenues consequently remained moderately below I-direct estimates at Rs 2,928 crore. Premium products - “Roof special”, “Cool walls” and “Pura Sand” gaining traction, witnessing 14% growth YoY. On the profitability front, EBITDA margins dipped 189 bps to 15.8% below I-direct estimates of 17.2%, the drag mainly coming from lower realisations as production costs per tonne of Rs 3,869/t stay below our estimate of Rs 3,905/t. EBITDA contracted 8.8% to Rs 463 crore. Significantly higher other income arising out of dividend from its subsidiary ACC Ltd (Rs 132 crore) and income tax related reversals (Rs 51.58 crore), led PAT to grow 57% YoY to Rs 427 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 295 crore).


Outlook


However, the capacity constraints and current valuations imply a limited upside for Ambuja Cement. Consequently, we assign a HOLD rating on an SOTP basis (refer Exhibit 14) to Ambuja Cement with a revised target price of Rs 245, implying an upside of 10% and standalone valuation of 12x CY20E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 6, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #Ambuja Cement #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Review: Politics and death keep the ...

Karan Oberoi from A Band Of Boys arrested over rape charges

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s banter on cultural differen ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's film rolls, Karan Johar ...

Sacred Games 2: Netflix India drops teaser of Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddi ...

Happy Birthday George Clooney: Here’s a look at women he’s been wi ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra revisits her love story with husband Ni ...

Avengers: Endgame blasts past Titanic to all-time No. 2, Avatar remain ...

World Of Dance finale: The Kings from Mumbai takes the crown home!

EXCLUSIVE | Expect Dhoni to Have Some Tricks Ready for Mumbai: Kumble

IPL 2019 | Chennai Brace For Mumbai Onslaught in First Qualifier

55 Dead, 36 Injured in Tanker Truck Explosion in Niger's Capital Niame ...

SC Panel Clears CJI Ranjan Gogoi of Sexual Harassment Charges, Report ...

Cyclone Fani: How Odisha's Youth are Helping Children Connect With Fam ...

'Saw a Flash of White Light': Russian Plane Pilot, Survivors Reveal th ...

Woman with Record Size 15 Feet Gets ‘Most Beautiful Pair of Shoes’ ...

IFTDA Appeals Godrej to Build 'Raj Kapoor Museum' at RK Studios Land

Mohamed Salah Out of Liverpool's Champions League Game against Barcelo ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Overall voter turnout recorded at 31.29% in ...

The policy options before RBI in the current context

Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of storm-ravaged ...

Anil Ambani's Reliance rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Rafale claims, says group ...

GoT season 8 episode 4 review: With two queens and a reluctant king, t ...

Closing Bell: Sensex slips 363 points, Nifty down 1% amid rising US-Ch ...

LIC Mutual Fund cautious on midcaps, betting on large banks with stron ...

Market in wait and watch mode ahead of election results, says Invesco ...

Avoid auto and metal sectors this earnings season, says Naveen Kulkarn ...

Avengers: Endgame is proof that Marvel never gave Black Widow the impo ...

EC clean chit to Modi, Shah: Abhishek Singhvi asks SC for guidelines t ...

Arvind Kejriwal's 85% quota for locals in Delhi colleges undermines In ...

India's reluctance to play greater role in Afghanistan shows Modi govt ...

Eight indicators tell us what is going wrong in Indian economy right n ...

Spanish MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo becomes youngest-ever polesitter, Mar ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: Effluents to sand mining, examining the ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to likely start selling on 17 May, OnePlus confirms HDR1 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.